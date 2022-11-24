Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.09 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00024737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.32 million and approximately $545,504.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1167296 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $515,694.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

