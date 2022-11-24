High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 2.0 %
TSE:HWO traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.50. 51,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,381. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.50. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.95.
About High Arctic Energy Services
