Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HGV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 408,417 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

