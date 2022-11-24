HoldCo Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29,945.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 75.3% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Citigroup worth $137,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,179,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 22,863,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

