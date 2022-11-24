HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £154.96 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £154.96 ($183.23).

HomeServe Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 1,191 ($14.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,056.41. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 578.33 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,194 ($14.12).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

