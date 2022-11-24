Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $121.75 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.31 or 0.00056118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $121.75 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,075,538 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

