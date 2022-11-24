Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) is HoldCo Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

HoldCo Asset Management LP reduced its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,724 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,754. The company has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

