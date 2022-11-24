Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $599.61

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.61 ($7.09) and traded as high as GBX 603.60 ($7.14). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 602.80 ($7.13), with a volume of 1,133,694 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.63) to GBX 660 ($7.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 620 ($7.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.08) to GBX 800 ($9.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 839 ($9.92).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 599.66. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,062.81.

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($38,820.00). Insiders bought a total of 5,929 shares of company stock worth $3,312,961 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Read More

