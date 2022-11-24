HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, RTT News reports. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 196.62%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP Trading Up 1.8 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of HP by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

