HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, RTT News reports. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 196.62%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HP by 21.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in HP by 83.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

