HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.71.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.62% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 422,318 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in HP by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 387,889 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in HP by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.