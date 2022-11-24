HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.62% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 17,741,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,666. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

Get HP alerts:

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at HP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.