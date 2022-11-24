Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,660 shares during the period. Humana makes up 2.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.71% of Humana worth $420,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Stock Up 1.4 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.30. The stock had a trading volume of 839,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.93. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

