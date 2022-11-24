Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Robert Hines Purchases 100,000 Shares

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Robert Hines purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$60,300.00 ($39,933.77).

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Humm Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Humm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.84%.

About Humm Group

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

