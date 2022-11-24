iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. iBio shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 27,173 shares traded.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
iBio Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
