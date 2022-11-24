iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. iBio shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 27,173 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iBio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 829,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iBio by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iBio by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

