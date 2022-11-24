ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) is Stilwell Value LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. ICC makes up 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.88% of ICC worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, TheStreet cut ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
ICCH stock remained flat at $15.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.
