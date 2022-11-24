ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) is Stilwell Value LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. ICC makes up 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.88% of ICC worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet cut ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

ICCH stock remained flat at $15.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

