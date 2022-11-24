ICON Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. ICON has a total market cap of $159.40 million and $10.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

