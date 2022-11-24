IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0477 on Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $32.15 million and $2.79 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.06 or 0.08570406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00483012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.00 or 0.29633253 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

