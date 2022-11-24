IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading 2.4% Higher

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 5,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

IHI Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. IHI had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that IHI Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

