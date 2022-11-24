Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.38. 229,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,843,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Indonesia Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Indonesia Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Indonesia Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Indonesia Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

