Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 229,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,843,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Indonesia Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

