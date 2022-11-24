Insider Buying: aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Acquires $21,400.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,707.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 664.8% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About aTyr Pharma

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

