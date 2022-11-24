Insider Buying: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Acquires 315 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Mark Reckitt acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($37.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($11,807.38).

Cranswick Stock Up 0.9 %

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,186 ($37.67) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,881.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,032.28. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97). The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,620.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cranswick Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

