Insider Buying: Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) Insider Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML – Get Rating) insider Scott Brown acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,880.00 ($7,205.30).
The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
