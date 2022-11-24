Insider Buying: NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Senior Officer Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk bought 100,000 shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 710,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,397.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance
NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock remained flat at C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,812. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About NorthIsle Copper and Gold
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
