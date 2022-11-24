Insider Buying: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Director Buys $14,070.00 in Stock

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) Director Purav Patel purchased 3,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVPH shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

