Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $11,303.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,303.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,885,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,003.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 26.55, a current ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $165.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

