Insider Buying: WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Acquires C$95,682.00 in Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) Director Birgit Norgaard bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$159.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,297.

WSP Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$165.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$151.38. WSP Global Inc. has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$186.43.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About WSP Global

Several research firms have commented on WSP. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.73.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.