Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 1,901 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $127,732.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. 986,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,509. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.55 million, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 89,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

