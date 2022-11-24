Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $1,927,200.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $197.32 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 274.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

