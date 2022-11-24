Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $132,356.42 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coursera Trading Up 2.5 %

Coursera stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

About Coursera

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

