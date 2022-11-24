Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

