Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Sells $51,260.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50.
Synaptics Stock Up 1.3 %
Synaptics stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
