Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $106,486.38 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

