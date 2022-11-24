Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $106,486.38 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tenable Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Tenable stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
