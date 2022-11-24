Insider Selling: Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Senior Officer Sells 3,622 Shares of Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 3,622 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$84,318.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at C$404,552.89.

Cheree Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$45,800.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$47,620.00.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,063. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.31 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.57.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

