Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$81.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.96 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.03 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.75. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $29.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $734,250.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,361 shares of company stock worth $1,505,158 over the last 90 days. 48.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

