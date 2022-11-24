Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $319.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,529. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

