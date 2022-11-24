Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $159.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,301. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.75. The company has a market cap of $281.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.