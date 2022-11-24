Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 65,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.26. 858,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,997. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.76.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

