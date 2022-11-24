Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $9.60 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,324. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

