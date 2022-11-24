Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

HII traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $227.58. 338,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

