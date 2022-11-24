Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 13,202 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,990,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

