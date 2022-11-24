Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,865 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.08. 4,167,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

