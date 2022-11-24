Intrua Financial LLC Buys 282 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,258. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

