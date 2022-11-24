Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

