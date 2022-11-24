Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 3,203,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.