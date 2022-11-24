Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,878. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a market capitalization of $270.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $107.30.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

