Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,502. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

