Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.02. 5,885,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,437. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.