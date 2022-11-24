Intrua Financial LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.37. 660,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

